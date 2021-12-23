Harnoor Singh scored impressive 120 while captain Yash Dhull chipped in with 63 as India U19 beat UAE U19 by 154 runs in the ACC Under-19 Asia Cup 2021. Batting first India U19 posted 282/5 and in response UAE U19 were bowled out for 128.

A solid show with the bat 💪 A fine display with the ball 👍 India U19 commence their #U19AsiaCup campaign with a thumping 154-run win over UAE U19. 👏 👏 #INDvUAE 📷:ACC pic.twitter.com/0LyHpPU0tu — BCCI (@BCCI) December 23, 2021

