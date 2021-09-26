Harshal Patel became third Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) bowler to take a hat trick in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Praveen Kumar and Samuel Badree are the other two. Patel removed Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard and Rahul Chahar in 17th over to leave Mumbai Indians tottering at 106/8 in chase of 166. RCB eventually won the match by 54 runs.

Watch Harshal Patel Hat-Trick Video

Well done Harshal Patel for hitting the third hattrick in the history of RCB #RCBvMI pic.twitter.com/gaGs0Xih7K — Flair_of_nature (@Flair_of_nature) September 26, 2021

Celebration Time

Full Hat-Trick Video

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)