Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya received an early Valentine’s Day surprise on 12 February from his girlfriend, model Mahieka Sharma. Ahead of the romantic holiday, Sharma presented Pandya a grand bouquet of roses accompanied by a note calling him the 'Man of the Match of my life.' The cricketer shared the gesture on his Instagram story, marking another public milestone for the couple, who made their relationship official in October 2025. Pandya, 32, has been increasingly open about his personal life since his separation from Natasa Stankovic in 2024. Hardik Pandya Introduces Girlfriend Mahieka Sharma to Amitabh Bachchan at Star-Studded 'United By Triumph' Event By Reliance Foundation in Mumbai (Watch Video).

Hardik Pandya's Instagram Story

Hardik Pandya's reshares Mahieka Sharma's Story (Photo Insta@hardikpandya93)

