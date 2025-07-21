The India national cricket team and the Kolkata Knight Riders right-arm fast bowler Harshit Rana has been officially named as the captain of the North Delhi Strikers for the upcoming DPL T20 2025. So far, 23-year-old Harshit Rana has played in 34 IPL games for KKR and also represented the Men in Blue in all three formats. He has featured in two Tests, five ODIs, and one T20I for the Indian cricket team. The Delhi Premier League T20 2025 is the second edition of the tournament, Harshit Rana was already retained prior to the DPL T20 2025 auctions, and will be leading the franchise for the first time. Did Pakistan Receive Full Points After WCL 2025 Match Against India Was Canceled Or Were The Points Shared Between Two Teams?.

Harshit Rana Named New North Delhi Strikers Captain

View this post on Instagram A post shared by North Delhi Strikers (@northdelhistrikers)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)