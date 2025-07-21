Following the deadly Pahalgam Terror Attack on April 22, 2025, the already sour relations between the two nations, India and Pakistan have turned bitter. There has been minimal cricketing relations between the two nations. The BCCI are yet to give a clearance on their participation in the Asia Cup 2025. Amid such high tensions, the World Championship of Legends 2025 match between India Champions and Pakistan Champions was also called off, as top Indian star players refused to play against Pakistan in WCL 2025. Why Was India vs Pakistan Cricket Match in WCL 2025 Called Off by Organisers? Check Reason.

The India Champions vs Pakistan Champions WCL 2025 fixture was scheduled to be played in Birmingham on Sunday, July 20. But the high-voltage fixture had to be cancelled after the star Indian players like Harbhajan Singh, Suresh Raina, Irfan Pathan, and Yusuf Pathan decided to boycott the match. Shikhar Dhawan confirmed the decision to boycott the match against Pakistan. Following the India Champions' decision not to play the match against Pakistan Champions, fans are surely curious to know whether Pakistan Champions will get full points from the fixture, or the points will be split with India Champions. World Championship of Legends 2025: Schedule, Venue, Squads, Live Streaming, Telecast Details and All You Need to Know About WCL Season 2.

Will Pakistan Champions Receive Full Points or Face a Points Split After India Champions Boycott High-Stakes WCL 2025 Clash?

As per Pakistan Champions owner Kamil Khan, their side will be awarded full points for the match against India Champions, as the Indian side decided not to play. Kamil Khan said (as quoted by GeoNews),"For this match, the two points will be awarded to us, and we deserve those points as per the rules".

Talking about a potential meet in the semis of WCL 2025, of the two finalists from last season, Kamil Khan said, “All the remaining matches are taking place. The tournament is going on as per schedule, and there are no changes. As for the semifinals and final, we’re currently saying that if we make it to the semifinals, there will be four teams, and we will avoid matches between the two teams”.

However, there has been no official confirmation yet from the World Championship of Legends 2025 organizers on the subject of Pakistan Champions getting full points from the match, or a potential points split with India. Both India Champions, led by Yuvraj Singh, and Pakistan Champions will be facing South Africa Champions next.

