Haryana (HAR) booked their ticket to the Vijay Hazare Trophy semi-final game following Yuzvendra Chahal’s four-wicket haul and Ankit Kumar’s heroic performance. Their opponents, Tamil Nadu (TN) side defeated Mumbai with Baba Indrajith scoring 103 runs, chasing a total of 228. The HAR vs TN semifinal commences at 01:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) on December 13, 2023. Sadly there won’t be a live telecast available for the game, but fans can enjoy free live streaming of the HAR vs TN 50-Over match on the Jio Cinema app and website. Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023: Dinesh Karthik Slams Quickfire Fifty As Tamil Nadu Beat Baroda

Haryana vs Tamil Nadu, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 Semi-Final Live Streaming on Jio Cinema

Hi! You can enjoy streaming the 'Haryana vs Tamil Nadu' 1st Semi-final match of the 'Vijay Hazare Trophy' today, December 13, 2023, starting at 12:50 PM on JioCinema. Additionally, we will be streaming the 'Rajasthan vs Karnataka' 2nd Semi-final match tomorrow. Happy viewing! — JioCinema Care (@JioCinema_Care) December 13, 2023

