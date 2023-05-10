Former Pakistan captain and Prime Minister Imran Khan was arrested from the Islamabad High Court premises by Pakistan Rangers, a federal paramilitary law enforcement agency. Shoaib Akhtar, another former Pakistan cricketer who idolized Imran from his childhood, shared a video on his twitter handle where the cricketer turned politician was spotted getting dragged to custody. Shoaib Akhtar called the incident 'heart wrenching' and appealed for respect of the national heroes. Imran Khan Arrested: PTI Calls for Nationwide Strike Today To Protest Against Former Pakistan PM’s Arrest.

Shoaib Akhtar Shares Video of Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan Being Manhandled

It's a heart wrenching visual to see our national hero , @ImranKhanPTI being manhandled this way, considering he's injured and has countless services for Pakistan, Where are we heading towards? Show some respect to our national hero’s plz🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/UFd08TVOcp — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) May 10, 2023

