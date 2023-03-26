South Africa complete historic run chase against West Indies as they chase down a mammoth score of 259 at Supersport Park, Centurion thanks to a brilliant hundred from Quinton De Kock. Despite the conditions favouring the batting team and a mountain of runs to climb in front of them, the South African batters never flinched and got off to a great score scoring 102 runs in the powerplay. They got themselves ahead in the powerplay itself and since then never looked back and got over the finish line with 7 balls to spare. This isthe highest successful run chase in T20Is.

South Africa Achieve Highest Run Chase in T20Is

Highest successful chase in ODI - 435 by South Africa. Highest successful chase in T20I - 259 by South Africa. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 26, 2023

