Insects became a problem during cricket matches throughout 2025, which ended in players and officials resorting to various tactics. In the Big Bash League 2025-26, Tim David opted to apply insect repellent spray on his helmet and himself after flies became unbearable at Melbourne Cricket Ground during the Melbourne Stars and Hobart Hurricanes BBL 15 match. Fellow batter Ben McDermott handed out an insect repellent can to David, who first sprayed his helmet, then showered himself with the chemical, in a bid to keep the flies away. In the BBL 2025-26 contest, David slammed 31 off 31, while McDermott top-scored for the Hurricanes with 69, but sadly ended up on the losing side. Check out the video below. Unprecedented Call: CA Grants BBL Players Emergency Phone Access During Bondi Beach Terror Tragedy As Perth Scorchers Win Season Opener.

Tim David Brings Out Insect Repellent Spray

The flies in Melbourne are UNBEARABLE right now 🪰#BBL15 pic.twitter.com/zI1EBGWAqc — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) December 18, 2025

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