South Africa broke the curse of the ICC trophy drought they had since 1998 as they won against Australia in the ICC World Test Championship 2025 final and clinched the title. During the start of the cycle, things were not looking favourable for South Africa as Dean Elgar retired. Temba Bavuma took over as captain and under him South Africa remained unbeaten and won the ICC World Test Championship title. After the win, the South Africa players and support staff chanted songs using Temba Bavuma's name in the Lord's dressing room. Fans loved the environment and made the video viral on social media. Aiden Markram Enjoys a Glass of Beer With His School Friend While Celebrating South Africa's Historic ICC WTC 2025 Title Triumph (Watch Video).

South African Cricketers Celebrate Inside Lord's Dressing Room

