Australia and West Indies now renew their rivalry in the ODI series, the first of which starts with the first game, on Friday, February 2. The AUS vs WI 1st ODI will be played at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) and it started at 9:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of West Indies' tour of Australia and the AUS vs WI 1st ODI live telecast will be available on the Star Sports 2/HD TV channels. Fans can also watch the Australia vs West Indies 1st ODI live streaming online on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Brian Lara Gets Emotional in Commentary Box, Hugs Adam Gilchrist After West Indies’ Historic Victory Against Australia in 2nd Test 2024 at Gabba; Video Goes Viral.

AUS vs WI 1st ODI Toss Report

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)