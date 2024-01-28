January 28 shall always remain a glorious day for West Indies cricket as on this day, they managed to pull off a memorable victory over Australia in Australia. The Kraigg Brathwaite-led young side took on the reigning world champions and came out on top by a thrilling margin of just eight runs. One of the heroes for West Indies in this victory was young Shamar Joseph, who took seven wickets in the second innings to pave the way for this famous win. As Joseph castled Josh Hazlewood, West Indies legend Brian Lara, who was in commentary, hugged Adam Gilchrist who was next to him. Lara also went on to call it a 'big day in West Indies cricket' and Ian Smith pointed out that the former got tears in his eyes. The video of this went viral on social media. Carl Hooper in Tears After West Indies Pull Off Historic Victory Against Australia in 2nd Test 2024, Video Goes Viral.

Watch Video:

