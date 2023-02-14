After win in their first game, Australia Women look for a clinical victory against Bangladesh Women in a very crucial match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Group A. The match is set to start at 10:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at St George's Park, Gqeberha. Bangladesh were defeated by Sri Lanka Women in their first match. Star Sports Network have acquired the broadcasting rights of ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 and they will provide a live telecast of this match. Meanwhile, if you want to watch the live streaming, you can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Australia Women vs Bangladesh Women ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Gqeberha gets its first taste of #T20WorldCup action as defending champions Australia take on Bangladesh 🏏 Which side are you backing❓ #TurnItUp pic.twitter.com/7BD9sERZq9 — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) February 14, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)