Bangladesh Women start their ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 campaign against Sri Lanka Women who are coming out of a shock victory in their previous game. The BAN-W vs SL-W match will be played at the Newlands in Cape Town and set to start from 10:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports are the official broadcaster of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 and they will live telecast the BAN-W vs SL-W match on Star Sports Network channels. Fans can access the live streaming of the match with a subscription on Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

BAN-W vs SL-W Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Clash of the Asian sides in a blockbuster #T20WorldCup Sunday 💥 Which teams are you backing? pic.twitter.com/Aho0tHoPwj — ICC (@ICC) February 12, 2023

