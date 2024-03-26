The Indian Premier League 2024 is set up for a mega clash between Chennai Super Kings and the Gujarat Titans at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Both teams have started off their tournament campaign with wins over Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Mumbai Indians respectively. The fans can watch the match live on television on the Star Sports Network whereas it can also be streamed for free on the Jio Cinema app and website. The match will start from 07:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) whereas the toss will take place at 07:00 PM IST. CSK Full IPL 2024 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Chennai Super Kings Matches in Indian Premier League Season 17 and Venue Details

CSK vs GT IPL 2024 Free Live Streaming and Telecast Details

