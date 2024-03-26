The defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are off to a good start in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season. CSK ended last year's IPL campaign by staying at the number two position, before winning the final. This year MS Dhoni has given up the captaincy and Ruturaj Gaikwad has been appointed as the new captain of CSK for IPL 2024. Meanwhile, you can CSK IPL 2024 Full Schedule. The five-time IPL winners won the first match of IPL 2024 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). IPL 2024 Full Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details of Indian Premier League Season 17

Initially, only a schedule of 21 matches was released for IPL 2024. But now full schedule is out. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) revealed the full schedule for IPL 2024 on March 25. CSK played very well in the playoffs of last season. They beat Gujarat Titans first in the qualifier 1 and then again in the tournament's final to lift the trophy last season. On Which TV Channel IPL 2024 Will Be Telecast Live? How to Watch Indian Premier League Season 17 Cricket Matches Free Live Streaming Online?

CSK Full IPL 2024 Schedule

Match Date Time Match Venue 1 March 22 8:30 PM CSK vs RCB Chennai 2 March 26 7:30 PM CSK vs GT Chennai 3 March 31 7:30 PM DC vs CSK Visakhapatnam 4 April 5 7:30 PM SRH vs CSK Hyderabad 5 April 8 7:30 PM CSK vs KKR Chennai 6 April 14 7:30 PM MI vs CSK Mumbai 7 April 19 7:30 PM LSG vs CSK Lucknow 8 April 23 7:30 PM CSK vs LSG Chennai 9 April 28 7:30 PM CSK vs SRH Chennai 10 May 1 7:30 PM CSK vs PBKS Chennai 11 May 5 3:30 PM PBKS vs CSK Dharamsala 12 May 10 7:30 PM GT vs CSK Ahmedabad 13 May 12 3:30 PM CSK vs RR Chennai 14 May 18 7:30 PM RCB vs CSK Bengaluru

With new players coming into CSK's squad for IPL 2024, they are looking well-balanced and can give proper fight to all the teams on the table. The format is the same as last year. The top four teams will be able to participate in the playoffs. It will be a tough-fought tournament with new players coming in most of the teams. Ruturaj Gaikwad was spotted taking suggestions of fields from MS Dhoni. Gaikwad also led India in the Asian Games last year. It can most likely be the last edition of IPL for MS Dhoni as he can consider retirement after the tournament.

