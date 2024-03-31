Table-toppers Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on struggling Delhi Capitals (DC) in match number 13 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. CSK team, with new captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, is an unstoppable force at the moment. They won both games comfortably. DC side on the other hand is struggling and is winless at the moment. Although it might look like a one-sided encounter from a statistical point of view, DC certainly possesses quality players to win a game for them. The match is scheduled at 07:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Here are some viewing options for the DC vs CSK IPL 2024 match. Star Sports has broadcasting rights to the IPL 2024 season. Fans can watch the DC vs CSK match Live telecast on Star Sports Network. Also, Live streaming of the DC vs CSK Match is available on the JioCinema App. IPL 2024: It’s Just a Lot More Comfortable Batting at the Top, Says Rachin Ravindra on Opening Role for Chennai Super Kings.

Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings

Tonight's special 👉🏼 Serving nostalgia, mutual admiration and a plateful of two points wanting to be grabbed 🍽️#YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2024 #DCvCSK pic.twitter.com/0C1fZyV9k0 — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) March 31, 2024

