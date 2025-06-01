The England national cricket team are hosting the West Indies national cricket team in the second One-Day International of the three-ODI series on Sunday, June 1. The ENG vs WI 2nd ODI 2025 will be played at Sophia Gardens, in Cardiff, Wales, from 3:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network have the broadcasting rights to all international matches in England and will provide live telecast viewing options of ENG vs WI 2025 on Sony Sports 1 TV channel in India. For online streaming viewing options, fans can log onto the Sony LIV app and website for ENG vs WI 2nd ODI 2025 live action in India. FanCode will also provide viewing options for online streaming on their app and website, which will require buying a match pass. ENG vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction, 2nd ODI 2025: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for England vs West Indies Cricket Match in Cardiff.

ENG vs WI 2nd ODI 2025

Ready to go with ball in hand 😎 Follow along live via our Match Centre 👇 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 1, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)