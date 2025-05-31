The England national cricket team will host the West Indies national cricket team in the second ODI of the three-match series on June 1. The second ODI between England and the West Indies will be held at the Sophia Gardens, Cardiff. The ENG vs WI 2nd ODI 2025 will begin at 3:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The Three Lions are leading the three-match ODI series 1-0 and will look for another positive outing in the upcoming match against the Men in Maroon. England Announce Playing XI for ENG vs WI 2nd ODI 2025; Matthew Potts Replaces Injured Jamie Overton for Three Lions.

Talking about the first ODI, the England cricket team thrashed the West Indies cricket team by 238 runs. The Three Lions smashed 400-8 in 50 overs after four batters scored half-centuries. While chasing, the West Indies were bundled out for just 162 runs and suffered a one-sided defeat. The visitors will look to bounce back in the upcoming second ODI to stay alive in the high-voltage ODI series. Meanwhile, we have drafted the ENG vs WI 2nd ODI 2025 Dream11 fantasy XI below. On Which Channel England vs West Indies 2025 Live Telecast in India Will Be Available? How To Watch ENG vs WI ODI and T20I Cricket Matches Free Live Streaming Online?

ENG vs WI 2nd ODI 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Jos Buttler (ENG) and Shai Hope (WI).

Batters: Ben Duckett (ENG) and Harry Brook (ENG).

All-Rounders: Joe Root (ENG), Roston Chase (WI), Matthew Forde (WI) and Will Jacks (ENG).

Bowlers: Adil Rashid (ENG), Jayden Seales (WI) and Saqib Mahmood (ENG).

ENG vs WI 2nd ODI 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Harry Brook (c), Joe Root (vc).

ENG vs WI 2nd ODI 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction Line-up

ENG vs WI 2nd ODI 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction Line-up

