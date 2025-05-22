The England women's national cricket team are hosting the West Indies women's national cricket team for a three-match T20I series ahead of a three-match ODI series. The ENG-W vs WI-W 1st T20I 2025 is being played at the Spitfire Ground, St Lawrence in Canterbury, England on Wednesday, May 21. Sony Sports Network are the official broadcast partners for the England Women vs West Indies Women T20I Series 2025, so fans in India will have live telecast viewing options for the ENG-W vs WI-W 1st T20I 2025 on Sony Sports TV channels.. Fans looking for live streaming viewing options for the ENG-W vs WI-W 1st T20I 2025 can visit the FanCode app and website. Fans can watch the match after buying a match pass worth 25 INR. Fans can also watch the ENG-W vs WI-W 1st T20I 2025 on Sony Liv app and website. IPL 2025 Points Table Updated With NRR: MI Become Fourth Team to Enter Playoffs Alongside GT, RCB, PBKS; DC Knocked Out.

ENG-W vs WI-W 1st T20I 2025:

First game of the summer incoming 🔜 pic.twitter.com/8nc5d2M6FO — England Cricket (@englandcricket) May 21, 2025

