England are all set to face Afghanistan in the first semifinal of the ICC U19 World Cup 2022 on Tuesday, February 1. The match would be played at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound at 6:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). This game will be available on TV as well with Star Sports 1/HD and Star Sports Select 2/HD providing live telecast. Fans in India would also be able to live stream the game using the Disney+Hotstar app by purchasing a subscription service at a nominal price. This match would also be live-streamed on ICC TV in select regions.

The first semi-final of the ICC #U19CWC 2022 is near and its #ENGvAFG! Will Afghanistan create history tonight to make it to their first-ever final of the competition? Fire in with your predictions 👇 pic.twitter.com/IMIW0QkJ2G — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) February 1, 2022

