The Gujarat Titans will be hoping to continue their winning momentum in the Indian Premier League 2024 as they take on the Punjab Kings in match 17 of the tournament. GT registered a win against Delhi Capitals in their previous match whereas PBKS have lost their previous two games. The match will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium from 07:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Cricket fans in India can tune into the Star Sports Network as the viewing option to watch the match. The match will also be streamed for free on the Jio Cinema app and website.

