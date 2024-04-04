Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant met Kolkata Knight Riders co-owner and veteran Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan in Visakhapatnam post-DC vs KKR IPL 2024 match. Pant uploaded a glimpse of the meeting on his official Instagram story and wrote, "Always good to see you bhaiya (brother) so warm as always." Pant scored his second-half-century of the Indian Premier League 2024. Apart from Pant, Shahrukh met the likes of Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma and other DC players. Shah Rukh Khan Hugs Rishabh Pant, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma and Other Players Following KKR’s 106 Runs Victory Over DC in IPL 2024 Clash (Watch Video)

Rishabh Pant Comes Up With Heartfelt Post for Shahrukh Khan

Rishabh Pant comes up with heartfelt post for Shahrukh Khan (Image: Rishabh Pant/Instagram)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)