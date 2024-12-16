Day 2 witnessed Australia take command of the ongoing IND vs AUS 3rd Test 2024, making Day 3 even more crucial for India. The IND vs AUS 3rd Test 2024 is being played at The Gabba and starts at 5:20 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). Broadcasting rights for the IND vs AUS Test 2024 Series are with Star Sports Network, who will provide live telecast viewing options on Star Sports TV channels. Fans can tune into the Disney+Hotstar for live streaming viewing option of IND vs AUS 3rd Test Day 3 of BGT 2024 on their app and website, where a pass will be needed. IND vs AUS 3rd Test 2024 Day 2 Stumps: Travis Head, Steve Smith's Centuries Put Host In Dominating Position Despite Jasprit Bumrah Claiming Fifer.

India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 3 Live

At 405/7, Australia set the pace on #AUSvIND day 2. But the #JaspritBumrah-led bowling attack will be back at the Gabba tomorrow for the #ToughestRivalry! 👊💥#AUSvINDonStar 3rd Test, Day 3 👉 16th DEC, MON, 5:15 AM on Star Sports! #BorderGavaskarTrophy pic.twitter.com/uMQTkB8bWx — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) December 15, 2024

