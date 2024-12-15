It was a brilliant day for the Australia national cricket team as they piled up 405/7 in 101 overs against the India national cricket team in the third Test at The Gabba in Brisbane. Australia's Travis Head hammered 152 off 160 balls, including 18 fours. Veteran batter Steve Smith finally finds his form with a terrific century. Smith made 101 off 190 deliveries with the help of 12 fours. Smith and Head also shared a double-century stand that guided the host into a commanding position. For India, ace speedster Jasprit Bumrah picked a five-wicket haul, while the rest of the bowlers didn't provide that much support to him. Steve Smith Slams First Century in Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25, Achieves Three-Figure Mark During IND vs AUS 3rd Test 2024 (Watch Video).

Australia in Drivers Seat After End of Day 2

