The IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025 heads into what promises to be an enthralling Day 4, at The Oval in London on Sunday, August 3. Action in the IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025 Day 4 is set to get underway at 3:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). In India, Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the IND vs ENG 2025 Test series in India and fans can watch the IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025 live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 1, 3, 4 and 5 TV channels. The IND vs ENG live telecast is also available on DD Sports as well. Fans who are on the lookout for an online viewing option can watch the IND vs ENG live streaming online on JioHotstar. It is to be noted that viewers can watch IND vs ENG free live streaming online on JioHotstar only for a limited period of time, after which a subscription will be needed. IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025: Shubman Gill Receives Special Gift From Sunil Gavaskar After Record-Shattering Series in England (Watch Video).

IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025 Day 4 Live Streaming Online on JioHotstar

324 to defend. 9 wickets away. Will #TeamIndia’s bowling unit rise to the challenge and even the score 2-2 in the series? ⚔️#ENGvIND 👉 5th TEST, DAY 4 | SUN, 3rd AUG, 2:30 PM | Streaming on JioHotstar pic.twitter.com/I8AXQYHXmN — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) August 3, 2025

