Defending champions India takes South Africa, who were the host of the 2023 edition in the ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025 Final on February 2. The IND-W vs ENG-W match will be played at Bayuemas Oval and starts at 12:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports is the official broadcaster for the ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup 2025 and will provide live telecast viewing options of India-W U19 vs South Africa-W U19 on Star Sports 2 TV channels. Fans will be able to find online viewing options for the India Women's Under-19 cricket team vs South Africa Women's Under-19 cricket team match live on the Disney+ Hotstar platform, who will live streaming the ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025 Final on their app and website. ICC Women’s U19 T20 World Cup 2025 Final Preview: Dominant India Eye Second Consecutive Title Against South Africa.

India U19 vs South Africa U19 Live

One final showdown awaits! 💪🏻#TeamIndia is just one match away from claiming another U19 Women’s #T20WorldCup title! 🔥🏆#U19WomensT20WCOnJioStar FINAL 👉 #SAvIND | SUN 2 FEB, 11:30 AM on Disney+ Hotstar & Star Sports! pic.twitter.com/X9tondnW26 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) February 2, 2025

