Hardik Pandya has been in sensational form in the ongoing India vs South Africa five-match T20 series. He played a brilliant knock in the first T20I helping India to win and then in the fifth T20I he stepped up again, as he scored 63 runs off only 25 balls to power India to a strong total. He brought up his half-century in only 16 deliveries. It is the second fastest half-century scored by an Indian in T20Is. The fastest was scored by Yuvraj Singh in 2007. Umpire Rohan Pandit Gets Injured After Being Hit On Leg By Sanju Samson's Deflected Shot During IND vs SA 5th T20I 2025 (Watch Video).

Hardik Pandya Scores Second-Fastest T20I Half-Century For India

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