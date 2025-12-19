Hardik Pandya played a match-defining knock in the India vs South Africa 5th T20I 2025 as his powered-packed innings of 25-ball 63 powered India to a mammoth score of 231/5 and India defended it successfully. Hardik also scored the half-century in just 16 deliveries. With it, he now has scored the second fastest half-century as an Indian. After completing his fifty with a six, Hardik was spotted blowing flying kisses to his girlfriend Mahieka Sharma in the stands of the Narendra Modi Stadium. Fans loved his gesture and the video went viral on social media. Hardik Pandya Scores Second-Fastest T20I Half-Century For India, Achieves Feat During IND vs SA 5th T20I 2025.

Hardik Pandya Blows Flying-Kisses to Girlfriend Mahieka Sharma

Hardik Pandya's flying kiss steals the show! Spotted with girlfriend Mahieka Sharma cheering wildly from the stands – goals! ❤️✌🏻#HardikPandya #INDvSA pic.twitter.com/j9qZKhhy04 — 𝐂𝐚𝐩𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐂𝐨𝐨𝐥⁰⁷ (@CalmStormDhoni) December 19, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists , but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

