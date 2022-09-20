India are set to face off against Australia in the first T20I of the three-match series on September 20 (Tuesday). The clash will be played at Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali and is scheduled to be started at 7:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). DD Sports will telecast the match live in India. Fans can tune into DD Sports channels on TV to catch the live action of the IND vs AUS 1st T20I match.

IND vs AUS 1st T20I live telecast on DD Sports:

MATCH DAY!! #INDvAUS 🇮🇳vs🇦🇺 🏏 1st T20I 🗓️ Today ⏰ 7 PM onwards.. LIVE on DD Sports 📺 (DD Free Dish & DTT Platforms) pic.twitter.com/0gnUuyJSEq — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) September 20, 2022

