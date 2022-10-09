India are set to face off against South Africa in the 2nd ODI of the three-match series on October 09, 2022 (Sunday). The clash will be played in Ranchi and is scheduled to be started at 01:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). DD Sports will telecast the match live in India. Fans can tune into DD Sports channels on TV to catch the live action of the IND vs SA 2nd ODI match.

MATCH DAY!! 🇮🇳vs🇿🇦 🏏 2nd ODI ⏰ 1:30 PM onwards.. LIVE on DD Sports📺(DD Free Dish & DTT Platforms)#TeamIndia | #INDvSA | #MenInBlue pic.twitter.com/7wLcnpM9Nh — DD Sports - National Games 2022 🇮🇳 (@ddsportschannel) October 9, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)