Lucknow Super Giants will be taking on Mumbai Indians in their next Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match on Tuesday, May 16. The game will begin at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow. Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of IPL 2023 and fans will be able to watch the live telecast of this match on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports Select 1/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada channels. Fans can also watch the free live streaming of this match on the JioCinema app and website. IPL 2023: Gautam Gambhir Meets Rohit Sharma, Hugs Him Ahead of Crucial LSG vs MI Clash (Watch Video).

Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2023 Live Telecast Details

The race to the playoffs gets closer, as @LucknowIPL & @mipaltan are separated by a solitary point! Who will break the shackles and take the lead? Tune-in to #LSGvMI at #IPLonStar Today | Pre-show at 6:30 PM & LIVE action at 7:30 PM | Star Sports Network#BetterTogether pic.twitter.com/rwFyEQvrfQ — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) May 16, 2023

Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2023 Live Streaming Details

