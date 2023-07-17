The Major League Cricket 2023 is into its sixth match, with Los Angeles Knight Riders facing MI New York. The match will be played at the Grand Prairie Stadium and it starts at 6:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Sports 18 1/HD channels would provide live telecast of this match. Fans can also watch live streaming of this contest on the JioCinema app for free. Andre Russell Smashes Fifty off 29 Balls During Texas Super Kings vs Los Angeles Knight Riders MLC 2023 Match

MLC 2023 Free Live Stream

It's Sunday Funday all day long at Grand Prairie Stadium 🙌 🙌 Another doubleheader is upon us! First up, @texassuperkings 🆚 @whsfreedom 🤠 🔴⚪️🔵 Feeling adventurous? There's still a few seats left 😮 BUY last-minute tickets now ➡️ https://t.co/qwHfEhlNaa pic.twitter.com/m96ITV5M2q — Major League Cricket (@MLCricket) July 16, 2023

