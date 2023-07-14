The Major League Cricket match between Texas Super Kings (TSK) and Los Angeles Knight Riders (LAKR) saw absolute carnage as LAKR batsman Andre Russell turned on his power-hitting mode. Coming in at a time when LAKR were down at 20/4 while chasing 182, Andre Russell slammed a fifty in 29 balls.

Andre Russell Smashes Fifty off 29 Balls

Andre Russell madness in the USA! A fifty in 29 balls, he came in when LAKR were 20/4 in 3.1 overs chasing 182. What a knock by Russell. pic.twitter.com/dj0jEtleWo — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) July 14, 2023

