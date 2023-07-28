Texas Super Kings will be going up against Seattle Orcas in Qualifier 1 of the Major League Cricket (MLC) 2023 on Friday, July 28. The Grand Prairie Stadium will host this contest which is scheduled to get underway at 6:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Viacom18 is the official broadcast partner of the tournament in India and the live telecast of this game will be available on Sports 18 1 channel. Fans who are keen on watching live streaming of this match in India, can do so on the JioCinema app and website. Biggest Six in MLC 2023: Kieron Pollard Hits a Monstrous 110m Shot During a Game Against Seattle Orcas (Watch Video).

Seattle Orcas vs Texas Super Kings

Get ⒽⓎⓅⒺⒹ 🙌 🎉 🏏 We're back in Texas for the inaugural #MLCPlayoffs and it's doubleheader time 🤠 𝐄𝐥𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐨𝐫 👊@WSHFreedom 🆚 @MINYCricket @ 3:30pm CDT 𝐐𝐮𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐞𝐫 💯 @MLCSeattleOrcas 🆚 @TexasSuperKings @ 7:30pm CDT See you there 👏 👏 👏 pic.twitter.com/2eQnclrFWh — Major League Cricket (@MLCricket) July 27, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)