Nepal and UAE lock horns in the semifinal of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Asia Qualifier Final on November 3. The match is being played at the Mulpani Cricket Ground and it began at 10:45 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, fans would not be able to watch live telecast of this match on TV in the absence of an official broadcast partner. But they will be able to enjoy live streaming on the FanCode app and website, at the cost of a subscription fee. Sachin Tendulkar Shows Nice Gesture, Gives Autograph to Specially Abled Fan At Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai (Watch Video).

Nepal vs UAE

It's time for the semi-finals of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Final Asia, and the winners book their tickets for the West Indies and the USA in 2024! 🏏 The stage is set, the stakes are high, let the battle begin! 💪#ICCT20Q | #weCAN | #OneBallBattles | #MissionWorldCup pic.twitter.com/xJcYCHbRNH — CAN (@CricketNep) November 3, 2023

