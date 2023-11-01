Sachin Tendulkar has always been a kind hearted person dedicated only to his craft. On the day his life-size statue was unveiled at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, he displayed it again as he gave autograph and interacted with a specially abled fan after arriving at the Wankhede Stadium for the statue inauguration. Fans loved his gesture and the video went viral in no time. Sachin Tendulkar Statue Unveiled At Wankhede Stadium Ahead of IND vs SL ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match, Video Goes Viral!

Sachin Tendulkar Gives Autograph of Specially Abled Fan

#WATCH | Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar met and gave an autograph to a specially-abled fan, as he arrived at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Tendulkar's statue has been installed by MCA (Mumbai Cricket Association) near Sachin Tendulkar Stand here at the stadium and has been… pic.twitter.com/jOKruflSDv — ANI (@ANI) November 1, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)