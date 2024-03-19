As the WPL 2024 ended, the Women cricketers from New Zealand and England will be back in action as they will clash against each other in the 1st T20I of the five-match series at University Oval, Dunedin. The NZ-W vs ENG-W match will be played on Tuesday and has a start time of 5:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, the live telecast of the NZ-W vs ENG-W 1st T20I will not be available on the TV channels. Although, fans can get the live streaming of the match on Amazon Prime app for a premium subscription. Gujarat Giants Cricketer Veda Krishnamurthy Accuses Zomato of Delivering Stale Food and Poor Customer Care (See Post).

NZ-W vs ENG-W 1st T20 2024 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

witness the clash unfold as these fierce women take over the field! 🏏 Watch #NZWvsENGW 1st T20I Mar 19 at 5:30 AM, LIVE and exclusive only on Prime Video!#CricketOnPrime pic.twitter.com/VMThIk9el3 — prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) March 18, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)