Indian cricketer Veda Krishnamurthy, who recently played for Gujarat Giants in the WPL 2024, shared a post on social media platform 'X', formerly twitter, accusing food delivery giants Zomato of poor customer service. In her post, Veda revealed that Zomato delivered her stale food and only refunded less than half of the money paid. She further added that the customer care could not help as well as they didn't know how to handle the situation. CSK Fast Bowler Deepak Chahar Accuses Zomato of Committing ‘Fraud’, Reveals Being Called Liar; Food Delivery Company Reacts.

Veda Krishnamurthy Accuses Zomato of Delivering Stale Food

Excellent service by @zomato !!! Delivering stale food and not taking responsibility and refunding less than half of the money paid !! And the customer care is another level who don’t know how to handle situation !! Well done 🙏🏽 don’t think will be using this app anymore — Veda Krishnamurthy (@vedakmurthy08) March 17, 2024

