New Zealand Women's cricket team have lost the three-match T20I series against Pakistan Women 2-1 and will be competing for a series victory starting from the 1st ODI, on December 12. The 1st ODI between these two teams will be played at the John Davies Oval, Queenstown and it starts at 3:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Amazon Prime Video has the rights to broadcast international cricket matches in New Zealand. Fans in India can watch the NZ-W vs PAK-W live streaming online on the Amazon Prime Video app. The live telecast of the New Zealand Women vs Pakistan Women 1st ODI will not be available. Smriti Mandhana, Danni Wyatt Exchange Jerseys After IND-W vs ENG-W 3rd T20I 2023, Picture Goes Viral.

NZ-W vs PAK-W, 1st ODI 2023 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

the pitch is all prepped! 🏏 Watch #NZvsPAK Women’s 1st ODI, Dec 12 LIVE & Exclusive only on Prime Video!#CricketOnPrime pic.twitter.com/JuUQLIjIzs — prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) December 11, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)