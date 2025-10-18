The New Zealand vs Pakistan ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match in Colombo was reduced to 46 overs per side due to rain on Saturday, October 18. The heavens opened up at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo after just 12.3 overs of play, with Pakistan scoring 52 runs while losing three wickets. Muneeba Ali was the top scorer so far for the Pakistan Women's National Cricket Team with 22 runs, while for the New Zealand Women's National Cricket Team, it was Lea Tahuhu who was the pick of the bowlers (2/9) in 3.5 overs. Aliya Riaz and Natalia Pervaiz are out in the middle for Pakistan and they will hope to steer the team to a good total. NZ-W vs PAK-W Live Score Updates, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Get New Zealand Women vs Pakistan Women Full Scorecard Online.

New Zealand vs Pakistan ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Match Reduced to 46 Overs Per Side

Update from R Premadasa Stadium Match will resume 5.35 pm ( Local time) Match reduced to 46 Overs #NZvsPAK #NZvPAK https://t.co/OXYyDXYNOK — DANUSHKA ARAVINDA (@DanuskaAravinda) October 18, 2025

