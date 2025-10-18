The Pakistan Women vs New Zealand Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match was abandoned due to rain in Colombo on Saturday, October 18. And as a result, the South Africa Women's National Cricket Team has qualified for the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 semi-finals. The NZ-W vs PAK-W match was first stopped after 12.2 overs and the game was resumed subsequently after the rain stopped. However, the Colombo rain made a comeback, halting proceedings at the R Premadasa Stadium for a second time after 25 overs of play and this one proved to be decisive as the game was eventually washed out. Pakistan were 92/5 at the time of the rain stoppage. Both teams shared one point each and South Africa became the second team after Australia to book a spot in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 semi-finals. ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Points Table Updated With NRR: South Africa Qualify for ICC Semi-Finals After NZ-W vs PAK-W Washout in Colombo.

Pakistan Women vs New Zealand Match ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Match Abandoned Due to Rain in Colombo

South Africa Qualify for ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Semi-Finals

South Africa punch their ticket for #CWC25 semi-finals 🎫 pic.twitter.com/P0lg4VkdF2 — ICC Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) October 18, 2025

