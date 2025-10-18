Rain has been a spoilsport in the Colombo leg of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025. Several matches have been washed out due to persistent rains and it has once again affected the competition during the New Zealand Women vs Pakistan Women match. Rain interrupted during the Pakistan innings and the match was initially reduced to 46 overs per side. After resumption, rain interrupted once again and the second time, the match was reduced to 25 overs per side and the Pakistan innings was ended. New Zealand would have a revised target via DLS in front of them but before they could take the field, rain has interrupted once again. Suzie Bates Takes Sharp Catch to Help Jess Kerr Dismiss Muneeba Ali During PAK-W vs NZ-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Match (Watch Video).

New Zealand vs Pakistan ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Match Reduced to 25 Overs Per Side

#NZvsPAK : It's drizzling again at R. Premadasa Stadium. SLC's main curators — Asitha, Asanka, and Sampath — are waiting along the boundary line for the umpires' signal. pic.twitter.com/shSMMgFmy5 — DANUSHKA ARAVINDA (@DanuskaAravinda) October 18, 2025

