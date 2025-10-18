In a brilliant display of fielding, New Zealand veteran player Suzie Bates took a sharp catch to dismiss Pakistan opener Muneeba Ali during the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Saturday, October 18. The wicket incident happened during the first ball of the eighth over of Jess Kerr. The New Zealand bowler Kerr bowled a shortish delivery, and Muneeba pulled it straight to the mid-wicket region, where Suzie Bates showcased her sharp reflexes to take a superb reverse cup catch. The Pakistan opener departed after scoring 22 off 26 deliveries. New Zealand vs Pakistan ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Match Reduced to 46 Overs per Side After Rain in Colombo.

Brilliant Reflexes by Suzie Bates

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

