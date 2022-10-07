Pakistan and Bangladesh square off in the 1st match of the New Zealand Tri-Series 2022 on Friday, October 7. The match would be played at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch and is slated to start at 7:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, the match would not be available for live telecast in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. But fans in India can watch live streaming of the match on the Amazon Prime Video app.

PAK vs BAN Live Streaming Details:

lights, camera, action - get set for a cricketing blockbuster! 🎬 enjoy #CricketOnPrime with the 🇳🇿 T20I Tri-Series - Oct 7 onwards pic.twitter.com/7WEejZn3C7 — prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) October 6, 2022

