The Pakistan Shaheens have defeated Bangladesh A in a super over in the Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 final match at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha. The win in this low-scoring thriller helps the Pakistan A side win their third Asia Cup Rising Stars title. Pakistan A are now the first side in history to win three Asia Cup Rising Stars titles. The side had won their previous two titles in 2019 and 2023. In the Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 final match, Bangladesh A had won the toss and opted to ball first. Pakistan managed 125 runs, getting all out in 20 overs. During the chase, BAN A had a batting collapse, but their tailenders managed to take their nation to level, scoring 125/9. However, in the super over, Bangladesh got only 6 runs, losing both wickets. Pakistan managed easily to chase that. Ahmed Daniyal was the star for PAK A, scalping two wickets in match, and then bowling the super over. Bangladesh A Beat India A in Super Over to Qualify for Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 Final; Jitesh Sharma and Co Handed Shock Defeat in Doha.

Pakistan Shaheens Win Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 Final

Pakistan Shaheens won the super over | Bangladesh A vs Pakistan Shaheens | Asia Cup Rising Stars | Final | 23 November 2025 | 8:30 PM | Doha Photo Credit: @ACCMedia1 #Bangladesh #AsiaCupRisingStars #Cricket #BCB pic.twitter.com/xw44Wdi6kc — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) November 23, 2025

