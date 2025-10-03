Pakistan and Bangladesh Women played each other in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 on October 02, 2025. During the match, as Pakistan was batting, former Pakistan Women's team captain and currently commentator, Sana Mir, mentioned 'Azad Kashmir' while calling a sequence. Fatima Sana and Natalia Pervaiz were batting on the crease and while speaking on the background of Natalia, Sana said she belongs from 'Azad Kashmir'. Sana mentioning 'Azad Kashmir' during commentary shocked fans and the clip went viral in no time. Will There Be India vs Pakistan in ICC T20 World Cup 2026? Is Schedule for the Tournament Out?

Sana Mir Mentions 'Azad Kashmir During Commentary

Player ‘from Azad Kashmir’ is this kind of commentary allowed? And then they say keep politics away from sports. pic.twitter.com/1HSHjRWMZG — Lala (@FabulasGuy) October 2, 2025

