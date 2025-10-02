Pakistan Women suffered a defeat against Bangladesh Women in the ICC Women's cricket world cup 2025. Pakistan had a batting failure as they were wrapped up for only 129 runs while batting first. One of the wickets fell in a bizarre manner as Nashra Sandhu got dismissed hit wicket. Shorna Akter bowled a flighted delivery to Nashra and she went on the backfoot to punch it to the off-side. But she went too deep inside the crease as she didn't realise and ended up hitting her own stumps knocking the bail off. It was really a bizarre dismissal and the video went viral. Bangladesh Women Defeat Pakistan Women By 7 Wickets in ICC Women's World Cup 2025; Rubya Haider, Shorna Akter Shine As Nigar Sultana's Side Opens Campaign With Victory.

Nashra Sandhu Hit Wicket Video

Nashra Sandhu's time at the crease comes to an unfortunate end 🫣 Watch #BANvPAK LIVE in your region, broadcast details here ➡️ https://t.co/MNSEqhJP29#CWC25 pic.twitter.com/R489eBXHf7 — ICC Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) October 2, 2025

