England batters made merry and scored 506/4 at the end of Day 1 of the first Test against Pakistan in Rawalpindi on Thursday, December 1. The action would once again resume at the Pindi Cricket Stadium on Day 2 with the visitors looking to continue their good work with the bat and post a mammoth score on the board. Sony Sports Network will be providing live telecast of this match and the series, in India. Fans, who are keen to watch live streaming of the match, can do so on the SonyLIV app and website. In Pakistan, PTV Sports will provide live telecast of this fixture. ENG vs PAK 1st Test 2022: Four Centuries Help Visitors Score 506/4 to Break Record of Most Runs On Opening Day of a Test Match

Pakistan vs England 1st Test Live Streaming and Telecast Details:

After a nail-biting T20I series in September, 🇵🇰 is all set to face 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 in a 3-match Test series starting Dec 1 🏏 Catch the LIVE action of #PAKvENG only on the #SonySportsNetwork 📺@babarazam258 @benstokes38 pic.twitter.com/glyaEy1DuZ — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) November 29, 2022

