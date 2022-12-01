England produced great display of batting performance on the field against Pakistan, as they scored record tumbling 506/4 at the end of day one of the 1st Test at Rawalpindi. After winning the toss and electing to bat first, England never allowed the Pakistani bowlers to settle down in a flat Rawalpindi pitch. Four centuries were scored throughout the day by Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope and Harry Brook. With the score of 506 at the end of the day, England breaks the 112 years old record of 494 being scored by Australia at the end of day one vs South Africa in 1910.

5️⃣0️⃣6️⃣ runs on the first day of a Test match! We love this team 😍 Scorecard: https://t.co/wnwernG6Ch 🇵🇰 #PAKvENG 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/AlXodwtd8h — England Cricket (@englandcricket) December 1, 2022

England breaks 112 years old record of most runs on opening day of Test match. The previous record was 494 by Australia vs South Africa in 1910. — Faizan Lakhani (@faizanlakhani) December 1, 2022

